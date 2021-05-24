Charles City-Based Bank “Banks” Multiple Movie Awards
They’re not Oscars, but First Security Bank and Trust of Charles City will gladly accept the five awards they received Saturday at the 2021 Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security was honored for video content created to promote the bank and its services, winning two first place Awards of Excellence. Their campaign “Egg Partner” won in the category of commercials with a production budget under $1,000 and “High School Culinary Team Goes to Washington” won in corporate and community marketing.kchanews.com