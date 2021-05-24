Charles City-Based Bank “Banks” Multiple Movie Awards

Residents in Floyd County in need of transportation to COVID vaccination clinics can now take advantage of free assistance. Floyd County Public Health Administrator Gail Arjes says her department is working in cooperation with the Charles City transit service to offer people who reside anywhere within the county free transportation tickets to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Residents may receive free transportation tickets to any location offering the COVID vaccine within Floyd County or the surrounding area. To request your free tickets and schedule your transit ride, call the transit service at 641-715-1314.