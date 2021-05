James "Jim" Chaney, 69, of Turtle Lake, passed away May 18th. Survivors include his siblings: Richard Chaney, Jody Valento-Winkler, Cindy Valento, and Joseph Valento. Funeral services for Jim Chaney are at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake on Wednesday at 8pm. Visitation is from 4-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home.