I woke up the other day to my phone making sounds that announce a new text had come in since I last checked. I usually turn my phone off at night. I have never got a good result if it is a nighttime call, text or email or anything that comes at strange times during the night. Somehow I must have forgotten to check to see if it was off or not. It was a text from my older brother who lives up in Idaho. It wasn’t very long, just a few words: “Cedric passed just now.”