Netflix has released the behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming third season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang‘s acclaimed comedy series Master of None, which is scheduled to make its return this Sunday on May 23. The video features interviews by Ansari, Yang, and Lena Waithe as they talked about their completely different direction for the new season, which is a departure from the first two seasons. It also highlighted Ansari’s growth as a storyteller as well as the process of converting a soundstage into a unique-looking house that has depth and structure as part of the season’s overall visual story.