‘Penguin Town’ Trailer: Patton Oswalt Narrates the Exploits of South Africa’s Adorable Penguins

By Hoai-Tran Bui
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenguins are arguably the kings of the nature documentary. Monkeys may have a shot at the title, and sharks have a whole week to themselves, but penguins and their little waddling bodies have been a source of fascination — especially in megahits like 2005’s March of the Penguins. Now with Netflix’s latest docuseries, Penguin Town, a gang of penguins is coming to rule over all of Cape Town. Patton Oswalt narrates the animal documentary series. Watch the Penguin Town trailer below.

