‘Penguin Town’ Trailer: Patton Oswalt Narrates the Exploits of South Africa’s Adorable Penguins

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering this weekend on Hulu, alternates MCU tropes and family sitcom energy with the darker numbing bureaucracy of something like “Veep,” all told in the style of “Robot Chicken.” Just trust me. Produced by the Seth Green-led company that made "Robot Chicken," it is yet another animated series set in the Marvel universe but with a tone unlike anything you’d find over on Disney+. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series very much has the unexpected sense of the humor of the brilliant stand-up comedian, who also voices the title character, a Marvel villain named Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or “M.O.D.O.K.” for short. Created by Stan Lee in 1967, MODOK just looks too goofy to take seriously. He’s a giant sneering head with stumpy arms and legs that uses a floating chair to get around. And on his Hulu show, he’s also a disrespected man who’s family is falling apart.