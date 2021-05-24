Authorities focus search for missing La Vista boy, dispel social media rumors

(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(OMAHA, Neb.) La Vista Police addressed rumors propagated on social media regarding their search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, according to KETV Omaha.

LVPD Chief Bob Lausten called rumors that authorities had arrested Larsen false and "disgusting" in an update on their search on Monday.

"There has been some chatter on social media from some keyboard warriors in basements talking about, 'We have an arrest, we found Ryan,' that is absolutely false. Any information that's going to come about this case is going to come from the La Vista Police Department," he said. "We continue to search."

Multiple agencies engaged in the search are now focusing their efforts on the northeast end of Walnut Creek, where multiple scent dogs indicated over the weekend.

Lausten said Ryan had been to Walnut Creek with his family before and is familiar with the area.

He added that the Larsen family is understandably distraught.

"They're obviously, they're extremely upset and one daughter is taking it really hard. I think you saw her heartfelt Facebook posts the other night, with the pictures on there. The mother, the other sisters, were just destroyed," Lausten said.

If you have any information that could help officials in their search for Ryan, contact La Vista Police at 402-331-1582, 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or dial 911.