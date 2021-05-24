Secretary Blinken’s Call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh bin Zayed
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. The Secretary and Foreign Minister expressed their support for the ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and other parties in Gaza. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s efforts to de-escalate the conflict and discussed the need to explore new paths to achieve peace. The Secretary also raised the importance of reconstruction efforts in Gaza.www.state.gov