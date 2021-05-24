newsbreak-logo
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Ireland and Ireland’s role as an enduring Transatlantic partner. The Secretary and Foreign Minister condemned the outrageous diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978 in Belarus, and they discussed the status of JCPOA negotiations, Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, and other shared foreign policy priorities.

www.state.gov
