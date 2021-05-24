Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Minister Coveney

MODERATOR: Secretary of State of the United States and the minister for foreign affairs of Iceland. FOREIGN MINISTER THORDARSON: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being here. It has been my great pleasure to receive U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken here in Iceland. Tony, we see your visit here as a strong testament of a deep and longstanding friendship between our countries, founded on shared values, ideas, and interests. Not only have you come here for the Arctic Council Ministerial, a meeting which Iceland, as the outgoing chair, attach great importance to, but you have also taken time from your busy schedule for an extensive bilateral visit. We appreciate this very much, especially this year, when we mark 80 years of U.S.-Iceland diplomatic relations and the 70 anniversary of our bilateral defense agreement.