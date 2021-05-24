newsbreak-logo
Environment

Eagle Bluff Environmental Center completes prairie burn

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 4 days ago

The last prairie burn for this season at Eagle Bluff Environmental Center was conducted this week by employees Colleen Fohnrenbacher, Jenna Moon, Joe Deden, and volunteers Joel Mielke and Jerry Cleveland. Prairie burns are an annual event at Eagle Bluff and other locations in the area. They are conducted to maintain the health of the prairies and slow down the incursion of trees and other invasive plants into the prairies.

