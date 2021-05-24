Arizona lawmakers reject limits on marijuana advertising, sponsorship
PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers refused Monday to place restrictions on advertising marijuana that don't exist for liquor and, to a great extent, for tobacco products. HB 2809 sought a ban on billboards advertising the product, now legal for adult use since approval of Proposition 207, within 1,000 feet if in the line of sight of any child care center, church, public park or public or private school. And any billboard already up would have to come down within 30 days of the law taking effect.tucson.com