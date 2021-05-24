Austin Ekeler Fantasy Outlook: Will he be a league-winning RB1 in 2021?

With 259 prospects set to find new homes in the 2021 NFL Draft, an undrafted free agent-turned-starter knows what it is like to climb from the bottom of the mountain.Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who signed a four-year deal worth $24.5 million ahead of the 2020 season, went undrafted in 2017 after coming out of Western Colorado but signed with the Los Angeles franchise immediately and has established himself as a key cog in their offence.“When I was undrafted, I had everything to prove,” Ekeler said. “I was wearing no.3 at the time, and a running back couldn’t wear no.3...