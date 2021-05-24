newsbreak-logo
Austin Ekeler Fantasy Outlook: Will he be a league-winning RB1 in 2021?

By Tommy Garrett
profootballnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew running backs bring more upside for fantasy managers than Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, who could very well be an elite RB1 in 2021. A year removed from an RB4 finish, the excitement surrounding Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler has tapered off after an injury-shortened 2020 season. Should it, though? Can Ekeler return to RB1 status in fantasy football thanks in part to both his immense skill set, coaching changes, and substantial additions to the Chargers’ offense?

