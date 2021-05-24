newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Supply and demand: A closer examination of the global chip shortage

By KSAT
Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has impacted our everyday lives in more way than one. Here's one way you may not have known if you have the next big game console on backorder.

www.bizjournals.com
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply And Demand#Backorder#Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyCarscoops

Chip Shortage Expected To Slash Global Vehicle Production By 3.9 Million Units This Year Alone

The semiconductor chip shortage has caused a number of automakers to cut production or temporarily idle plants, and the delays are starting to add up. According to the latest forecast from AlixPartners, the chip crisis will result in 3.9 million less vehicles being produced this year. That’s a massive number and the firm said it will cost automakers approximately $110 (£78 / €90) billion in revenue. This is nearly double their earlier estimate of $61 (£43 / €50) billion in January.
BusinessThe Guardian

Global shortage of computer chips could last two years, says IBM boss

The shortage of computer chips plaguing industries around the world and helping to fuel inflation could last another two years, the boss of IBM has said. With the global car industry estimated to lose $110bn this year thanks to the chip shortage, IBM’s president, Jim Whitehurst, told the BBC on Friday that the tech industry was struggling to keep up with demand brought on by the reopening of the world economy.
EconomyNBC San Diego

How a Chip Shortage Is Battering the Automotive Industry

A shortage of semiconductors is inflicting pain on the automotive industry, forcing companies to cut production and leaving dealers with reduced inventory. Industry analysts estimate the shortage could cost the entire industry $60 billion. That includes automakers, suppliers and dealers, among others. In early 2020, automakers were reeling from production...
Technologycips.org

Chip shortage expected to last until 2023

The global semiconductor shortage is expected to persist for another two years, according to forecasts. Carmaker Ford has said it is expecting the shortage to cause a $2.5bn hit to earnings this year. Glenn O'Donnell, vice president, research director at advisory firm Forrester, said the firm expected the shortage to...
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Warehouse Partitioning Mesh Market 2021 Latest Industry Trends, Supply, Demand, Future Prospects by 2026

MRInsights.biz has recently issued a new report namely Global Warehouse Partitioning Mesh Market Growth 2021-2026 provides the scope of market size, current market trends, potential players, and expected performance of the market in regions for the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Our research team presents the report in a simplistic manner supported by facts and actual figures that will assist clients to arrive at an informed decision in terms of their investment plans and business strategies. The report contains an in-depth analysis of the overall market structure of Warehouse Partitioning Mesh and assesses the possible changes in the current as well as future competitive scenarios of the market. The report focuses on the valuation of the global Warehouse Partitioning Mesh market in the present scenario and the estimation of the market worth towards the end of the study period.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Telecom Italia sees first effects of chip shortage on equipment supply

Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is starting to see the first effects of the global chip shortage on its equipment supply, the head of Italy's biggest phone group said on Thursday. The worldwide shift to remote working and learning during the pandemic had boosted demand for laptops and other gadgets, exacerbating a global chip shortage.
ComputersBradford Era

Computer chip shortage hits locally

Those who were in the market for a gaming console, computer or other products that use high-tech computer chips over the past year may have noticed the supply of such items was more scarce than usual. This has been most predominantly seen in computers and gaming consoles that use graphics...
Marketsinvezz.com

Global auto market will lose out on $110B in revenue due to chip shortage

AlixPartners sees a loss of 3.9 million vehicles in 2021 due to chip shortage. Biden earmarked $50 billion for the U.S. semiconductor industry. Global auto industry to take the hardest hit due to supply constraint in Q2. In its report on Friday, AlixPartners (consulting firm) said the global automotive industry...
Marketsetftrends.com

Chasing the Chips: ‘PSI’ and the Semiconductor Shortage

Semiconductors are in the spotlight like never before this year. A global chip shortage is pinching an array of industries, from automobile manufacturers to smartphone producers. Even with the supply shortfall, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) is higher by 7% year-to-date. PSI follows the Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index, which...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

On Chip Shortage Affecting Car Supply, 93% Think It's a Big Deal

A new survey conducted last month by Automotive News about the global chip shortage finds that almost everyone in the auto industry thinks it's a big problem. Today, according to the survey, 53 percent of respondents said they source their chips from outside the U.S., and 55 percent are looking for alternative chip sources outside the country.
Electronicsprotocol.com

How the global chip shortage could ruin Black Friday

Sonos fans have to be patient these days. The smart speaker maker's web store currently lists most products on backorder, including the recently introduced Sonos Roam. Prospective Roam buyers are being asked to wait up to a month; the company's Amp product won't ship until mid-August. "We are seeing significant...
ElectronicsCarscoops

Chip Shortage 101: Why Car Makers Can’t Keep Up With Demand

One topic that keeps popping up is the ongoing chip shortage that continues to foil automakers around the world. It’s estimated that the scarcity of semiconductors has cost the auto industry over $60 billion and is one aspect of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a major dent in carmakers’ plans globally.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, China demand and global supply fears cap losses

CANBERRA, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell more than 0.5% on Wednesday, though strong demand from China and concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.7% at $6.54 a bushel by 0137 GMT, having gained 0.9% in the previous session.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Forklift Rental Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery, Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading

The ' Forklift Rental market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Forklift Rental derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Forklift Rental market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Industryspglobal.com

H2 2021 PETROCHEMICALS: Global R-PET markets grapple with tight supply, strong demand

European R-PET flake prices enter H2 after having hit ten-year highs. Asia markets struggle to fulfill export demand amid high freight rate. London — Tight supply, strong prompt demand and an uncertain picture of what the markets will look like post-summer are set to define the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate, or R-PET, markets moving into the second half of 2021.