Opinions & Observations: Gowanus Rezoning DEIS is a propaganda statement obscuring massive health and safety impacts on our community
The Gowanus Canal, once a crystal-clear creek named after Chief Gowanes, has long served as a dumping ground for toxic chemicals and other hazardous pollutants. In 2010, this inky, noisome waterway was finally designated an EPA Superfund site. Although clean-up and containment efforts have only just begun this past November (and are slated to continue for at least a decade), private equity backed corporate developers are already seeking to transform this ancient estuary basin with the construction of luxury apartment towers, loading vast new environmental burdens on top of a century of unaddressed environmental harm. The de Blasio Administration is working to deliver for these developers over the will of the community and despite grave concerns voiced by an EPA engineer and scientists studying sea level rise and flooding, by imposing an 80-block rezoning that would bring 20,000+ new residents into a FEMA Flood Zone A.brooklyneagle.com