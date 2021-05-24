newsbreak-logo
Software

ESQ Launches Independent FinTech Company, Cloudexa

By PRWeb
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions for the financial services industry. ESQ Business Services, Inc., today announced the launch of Cloudexa Technology, Inc. – a FinTech company that specializes in cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. By leveraging over 25 years of expertise from ESQ, Cloudexa will lead the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio.

