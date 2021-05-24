Disney CEO Says Cast Members Are “Ready, Willing, and Able to Return”

Walt Disney World and Disneyland have felt like a second home to many of us Disney fans and to so many Cast Members as well. Disney Parks have continued to be extremely popular this year as Disney World increases operations and Disneyland finally reopened. With health and safety measures set in place at both Disney Resorts in the U.S., it has been overwhelming to see so many Cast Members return to the parks and Disney Resorts, but with capacity still limited, so many still hang onto hope that they will return soon.