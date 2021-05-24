newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney CEO Says Cast Members Are “Ready, Willing, and Able to Return”

By Jenny Patterson
Inside the Magic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World and Disneyland have felt like a second home to many of us Disney fans and to so many Cast Members as well. Disney Parks have continued to be extremely popular this year as Disney World increases operations and Disneyland finally reopened. With health and safety measures set in place at both Disney Resorts in the U.S., it has been overwhelming to see so many Cast Members return to the parks and Disney Resorts, but with capacity still limited, so many still hang onto hope that they will return soon.

insidethemagic.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Visitors#Cdc#Disney Resorts#Disney Guests#Disney Cast Members#Disney Fans#Disney Ceo Chapek#Ceo Bob Chapek#Ceo Chapek Today#Theme Parks#Communications Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Travelnewsverses.com

Disney Want Opens for Reserving

The extremely anticipated Disney Want, the most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is open for bookings. Disney Want will set sail in the summertime of 2022 along with her first cruise set for June 9. The ship will depart Port Canaveral for a particular five-night voyage to Nassau, the Bahamas and Disney’s personal island paradise, Castaway Cay.
Travelallears.net

Here’s What the New Face Mask Signage Looks Like in Disney World

Walt Disney World has a variety of signs around the parks and resorts to remind you of their current Covid-19 precautions in place. The signage has been updated whenever Disney World changes its policies. Recently we spotted a new sign highlighting Disney World’s recent face mask policy update!. Earlier this...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Watch LIVE: Opening Ceremony of Disney’s First Marvel Land

If you are a Marvel and Disney Parks fan, like all of us, you likely cannot wait for the big reveal of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure on June 4. Although not all Guests will be able to visit Disneyland Resort for the opening, Disney is bringing the opening to each and every one of us! Disney Parks Blog just announced that on June 2, Guests can enter Avengers Campus at Disneyland...
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Wait Times on Thursday, May 27th

We have the wait times for today Thursday, May 27th, and we’re checking out wait times at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today’s park hours are 9:00am to 8:00pm. Mostly sunny today and warm with highs reaching mid 90s. We’ve provided a snapshot of wait times from the My Disney Experience App as the day progressed including 9:30am, 12:00pm, 3:30pm, 7:30. Enjoy!
TravelWestport News

Disneyland Is Finally Reopening to Out-of-State Guests

Disney (DIS) lovers around the country can finally rejoice. The California-based park announced this week that for the first time since pre-pandemic times, out-of-state guests will be allowed back in through its gates to spend their quality time with Mickey Mouse. Non-California residents can book their tickets to the park...
LifestylePosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney World's Top Rival Just Rattled the Theme Park Industry

It was the pay hike heard 'round the Disney World. Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Universal Orlando announced on Thursday that it will pay all employees a minimum of $15 an hour come June 27. The new starting salary for all full-time and part-time hourly workers as well as entry-level salaried hires is a pretty big deal in Central Florida.
Travellaughingplace.com

First Look at the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Commercial

Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary commercial and some of the hidden details you can find. Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary commercial this morning, sharing some of the hidden Easter eggs fans can spot.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Guests Being Seated in Every Row, Physical Distancing Reduced to 3ft at MuppetVision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Since Walt Disney World announced impending changes to some of their COVID-19 policies, physical distancing has been reduced around the resort. From attraction seating to transportation, changes can be seen. Today, we stopped by MuppetVision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to see what changes have been made to the physical distancing measures there.
Travelallears.net

The Biggest Time Wasters at Walt Disney World

There’s lots to do in Disney World! And sometimes, it can be a bit difficult deciding what’s worth your time. Between all the rides, restaurants, attractions, and experiences, it may feel like you don’t have enough hours to get everything done. If you’re really trying to make the most of...
Lifestylechipandco.com

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters returning to Disneyland

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Disneyland has reopened and soon guests from out of state will be able to visit! When Disneyland reopened, not all rides and attractions were open. One of those is Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Extends Summer Operating Hours

Disney World has updated their park hours calendar to reflect longer hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in July. Here are the changes: June 19, 27-30, July 1-31: Park hours extended 9am to 8pm (previously 9am to 7pm) The change comes as Disney continues to increase theme park capacity for a busy summer ahead. Notice: JavaScript […] The post Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Beauty & FashionSFGate

Disneyland is now a 'mega event.' Here's what that means.

On May 21, California released new guidance on the planned reopening of the state economy. As of June 15, California will completely abandon social distancing and capacity mandates, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during that press conference. “We will not have capacity restrictions,” he confirmed.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

TikToker Shares ‘Hack’ About How To Land Free T-Shirt At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom And The Internet Has Thoughts

Walt Disney World is an expensive vacation to be sure. There's theme park tickets, food, and hotels and all that is necessary. And if you want a souvenir or two, the merchandise can also start to really add up. It's enough for people to try to look for shortcuts to find a deal someplace or find some other way of getting a favorite item without paying for it. One recent Magic Kingdom guest did apparently find a way, but it requires showing a little skin.