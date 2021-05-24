Disney CEO Talks Disney+ Price Increases

As I enter the Magic Kingdom and walk down Main Street, U.S.A, I notice a long line stretching from the Main Street Bakery, all the way down the sidewalk. I’m struck with curiosity. What’s going on here? Is it a special character meet and greet? Maybe even an early line forming for guests to snag their favorite spot to watch the afternoon parade? No. It’s the line for Starbucks Coffee. And just like that, I’m taken out of the fantasy and brought back into the real world. It’s the real world that I specifically came here to avoid for as long as my wallet will allow. As I pass the entrance, I can’t help but think to myself that we don’t need this. Perhaps more accurately, we don’t want this. I know this example may seem a bit arbitrary, but I can’t get it out of my head. Inside the bakery, I gaze at the menu littered with Starbucks drink titles and trademark logos displayed like a stamp of approval allowing Disney the right to sell their brand. Those trademark logos tattooed across the board feel somewhat intrusive. As if my fortress of fantasy has been penetrated by reality. I guess having a Starbucks on Main Street, U.S.A is somewhat poetic. An all too real reflection of corporations muscling their way onto the main streets of America. The long line of customers acting as the public’s willingness to play along. Although, I didn’t come here for a realistic view of our daily lives. I came here to escape daily life with a little help from some Disney magic.