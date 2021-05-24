Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister Maas
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas discussed coordination on next steps to respond to events in Belarus and relief efforts in Gaza, as well as the importance of revitalizing the NATO Alliance through an ambitious NATO 2030 process. The Secretary also reiterated U.S. concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.www.state.gov