Although there has been no official announcement yet, it appears some momentum is building to at least partially reopening the U.S.-Canada border next month. Citing an unnamed source, the All Point Bulletin newspaper in Point Roberts posted an article on Tuesday, May 25, that the U.S. intends to open its side of the land border without restrictions on Tuesday, June 22. The newspaper said the source told this to Blaine immigration attorney Len Saunders; the newspaper also reported that Saunders confirmed the statement with a separate ranking U.S. Customs Border Protection officer.