Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Cast and Crew Tease a Potential Season 4
Netflix released the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous over the weekend, providing a key new chapter in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. The DreamWorks Animation Television series has brought a surprising amount of twist and turns, beginning when its ragtag ensemble of characters was stranded on Isla Nublar following the harrowing events of Jurassic World. The third season escalated things to a whole other level, right down to the finale's final moments. While a fourth season of Camp Cretaceous has yet to be greenlit by Netflix, fans have begun to speculate about where the series could potentially go next — and some of the series' cast and crew are beginning to weigh in. Spoilers for Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if you want to know!comicbook.com