Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Cast and Crew Tease a Potential Season 4

The shooting of “Jurassic World 3” has already ended. Now a new picture has emerged that could give us clues as to the plot. It will take a little more than a year for “ Jurassic World 3: Dominion ” to appear in theaters, but at least the production of the film has been completed. Due to the coronavirus, the project was not that easy and the dinosaur filming had to endure some delays and postponements, which is why the sequel will not start in the movie theaters until June 9, 2022. Fans of the series have to be patient, but at least a new picture has appeared that could not only give us clues about the plot but also seems to be a fun Easter egg.