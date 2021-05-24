newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

One year later, a visit to George Floyd Square

By Robin Washington
Forward
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the time it took to upload a video, Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street one year ago today became the most recognizable, and infamous, street corner on the planet. Now, closed to traffic for two blocks in all four directions and named George Floyd Square, the spot has become a place of consolation and prayer — if also a backdrop for selfies. For many, both those from the area and others traveling distances to get here, it’s a place for hope.

forward.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Minneapolis Police#Square Inc#Red Square#South Chicago#Chicago Police#Justice#Cup Foods#Nearby South Minneapolis#Then Officer Thomas Lane#Husband#Flowers#Officer#Amens#Today#Directions#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MinoritiesAtlanta Daily World

Remembering George Floyd – One Year Later: The evolution of a momentous injustice

May 25, 2020, is a day that millions of Americans and other global citizens who oppose injustices rooted in racism must remember. It is the day that George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in police custody, was murdered by a White police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., while three other officers with limited roles failed to intervene.  The deadly encounter unfolded when officers were dispatched to a local food market, where Floyd, 46, allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill to the store’s cashier. What soon transpired landed Floyd in handcuffs, lying face down in the street with then-police officer Derek Chauvin’s left knee positioned on the Black man’s neck for over nine minutes.  
Minoritiessva.edu

Statement From Dr. Jarvis Watson on the Anniversary of the Death of George Floyd

“This photo was made to represent how much of an impact Black women had on last year’s uprising. Most protests were organized and led by strong Black women, with Black men alongside as well as behind them—both figuratively and literally. As with most of my work, I strive to show accurate representations of Black men and women as well as debunk the stereotypes that society and systemic racism have placed on us.
Louisiana Statewrightnow.biz

New Orleans Agenda-One Year Later - Urban League of LA Remembers George Floyd

Today, May 25th, marks the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, a day when the entire world watched bystander video that captured nearly 10 minutes of the horrors of police brutality in the glaring light of day. As Mr. Floyd breathed his last breath, and as the world caught its breath in the aftermath, what followed was a collective roar of outrage and demand for justice that swept across this nation and around the globe. It sparked the most significant public reckoning with racial injustice that this country has seen in recent times.
FestivalClick2Houston.com

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS – The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths is to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers. “We're going to be turning mourning into dancing,” rapper Nur-D tweeted. “We're going...
Violent Crimeslawofficer.com

Ax-wielding man wreaks havoc at George Floyd Square memorial display

MINNEAPOLIS — A video has emerged, which shows an ax-wielding man destroying property and wreaking havoc at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, but has yet to be reported to police, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. According to the video...
VandalismNew York Post

Ax-wielding vandal attacks Minneapolis George Floyd memorial

An ax-wielding vandal was caught on camera leaving a trail of destruction at a George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis over the weekend. The man targeted an entrance to George Floyd Square — an autonomous zone set up at the intersection where Floyd was killed by police in May 2020. Video...
Minoritiesthecut.com

‘I Still Hold the Weight of What I Witnessed a Year Ago’

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, the Black man who was murdered when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. Last night, Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed Floyd’s murder, posted a statement reflecting on what she witnessed and how her life has changed in the time since.
MinoritiesAOL Corp

For many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just another reminder of uneven standards and expectations for survival

When Cole J. was just 11, his father sat him down in their apartment in Manhattan and delivered what Black Americans commonly refer to as “the talk.”. “My father told me when you get pulled over by a policeman, you have to be very careful about what they tell you to do, and you can’t argue,” Cole, who is Black, told Yahoo News. “And you always need to make sure to put your hands up on the surface of the car so they know that you don’t have a gun in your pocket, to be safe.”
AmericasKeene Sentinel

We now can move forward if we try, by Marcus McCarroll

The last time I wrote was over 100 days ago, and I must admit: What a difference having a grownup with empathy on Pennsylvania Avenue makes. Joe’s been settling in with the most diverse Cabinet ever, getting to work, making headlines the old-fashioned way, by making bridges, instead of burning them.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Jennifer Weisselberg, former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO, faces eviction

Jennifer Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO's former daughter-in-law, is facing eviction. Weisselberg has been living in an apartment on New York's Upper West Side since her divorce from Barry Weisselberg in 2018. According to a document from her divorce proceedings, Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, was a "guarantor" of the apartment but Jennifer was responsible for the monthly rent of $6,050.
Festivalcoastalbreezenews.com

Reverence For the Holiday

For years now, I’ve questioned the rationale behind changing the dates of holidays to extend two-day weekends into three-day holiday getaways. Now I know some might feel offended by this, because so many look forward to the “three-day weekend.”. I guess the point I’m trying to make deals with the...
MinoritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Creeping, Dangerous Black Supremacy Movement Quickly Engulfing This Nation

BOCA RATON, FL – Lori Lightfoot, the (female) Mayor of Chicago, is a throwback to the out-and out racist white mayors of Atlanta, Richmond and other Dixie Belt cities during the Jim Crow era. They are chuckling in their graves. Reason is Ms. Lightfoot is black and she is competing with them in the bigotry arena with her recent outpouring of hate against white reporters. If you rely on the New York Times, CNN, or MSNBC, you’re probably unaware that she will furthermore, grant one-on-one interviews only to “black and brown” journalists. That means, white reporters will be given the heave-ho out of City Hall. During her first two years in office she has had some judgment and leadership problems that the press has covered, as is within the realm of their responsibilities. For instance, she was caught with her hair down when she broke her own rules and had a beauty parlor open up exclusively for her during the Covid epidemic when all such businesses were ordered closed…by her. And the exploding, record breaking murder and crime rates within the Windy City this year, during her administration, have to be covered up at all costs. White reporters, we must assume, by asking the right questions regarding these issues, must be threatening to her. And she expects and will surely get special treatment from compliant and “understanding” reporters of color. Lightfoot will heretofore, judge journalists by the color of their skin. Perhaps a “Skin Color Meter” will be installed at the entrance to City Hall. Strange then, that she saw fit to marry a perfectly white woman as her wife. Bigotry must end at the bedroom door. Go figure!
Petsgreensboro.com

Dahleen Glanton: Bo Obama: The void that our dogs fill

Bo Obama had a wonderful life. Last weekend, many of us mourned his death from cancer at the age of 12. We met Bo when he was only 6 months old. Perhaps seeing him grow up in the White House alongside two little girls is what created a bond that lasted years after the family moved away. Then again, it’s probably because he was so darn cute.