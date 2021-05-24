2021 Billboard Music Awards Winners: See the Full List
On Sunday (May 23), the BBMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Nick Jonas will host the show as well as perform with the Jonas Brothers. This year The Weeknd is nominated in an impressive sixteen categories and is set to perform. Meanwhile, Drake will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award and Pink will be receiving the Icon Award. Additionally, Trae The Truth will be honored with the Change Maker Award.943litefm.com