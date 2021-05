A man in his 60s has become Shasta County’s 226th COVID-19 death. Another 55 people have tested positive and 1,087 have tested negative. There have been 12,042 cases so far. An estimated 184 people have the virus right now, 10 people are hospitalized and 1 is in intensive care. The county remains stuck in the red tier with a daily case rate of 7.5 per 100,000 residents.