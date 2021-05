The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus oftentimes portrays characters who are rough and tough, but he shared a photo on his IG reminding us that he is a big softy. Reedus has a young daughter with her partner Diane Kruger, and we often see adorable photos of family moments from the couple. They have been very private where their daughter is concerned, as they should be, with so much of their lives in public view. They have both given us cute glimpses of life with a toddler, and fans love seeing the happiness they share.