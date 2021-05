Cuban artists aligned with the artist and activist group 27N have asked Jorge Fernández, the director of the Museum of Fine Arts in Havana, to remove their works from display as a form of protest against the treatment of Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara. The artist, 27N member, and founder of the San Isidro Movement, was forcibly taken from his home in early May to Havana’s General Calixto Garcia university hospital by Cuban security forces, ending an eight-day hunger strike against the government’s restrictions on artistic freedom.