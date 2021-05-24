Time to Schein: An Underperforming Anthony Davis Costs the Lakers Game 1 Against the Suns

Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder discussed the importance of stopping Steph Curry ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers play-in tournament game against the Golden State Warriors. "We know who the head of the snake is, it's Steph. We got to do our best to contain him. It's gonna be a team effort, not just all the pressure on the guards. ... We got to make sure we keep an eye on him and stay locked in on him at all times," said Anthony Davis.