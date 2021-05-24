Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Is Up For Sale

This week, Universal Pictures announced that a different Fast and Furious movie will be in theaters once a week starting today, leading up to the franchise's newest sequel on June 25. The best part of the announcement? The showings are free. (The second-best part of the announcement is how often it refers to the F&F movies as a "saga.") As we previously learned, once a week for this series is arguably a saner way to devour so much vehicular mayhem than the four-day gauntlet we endured—and we've resurfaced that 2019 article below. If health or safety precautions make Universal's latest promotion inaccessible to you as of late, never fear: we're riding again, much like the Duke boys, with a look back at all the engine-gunning, Corona-drinking, window-smashing fun so that you don't feel left out.