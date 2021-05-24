newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Is Up For Sale

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s familiar with the Fast & Furious franchise is likely aware of Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra from the first film. Even if you aren’t familiar with the movies, though, the impact this car had on the early-2000s tuner scene was great enough that you’ve probably come across it in at some way or another before.

www.carscoops.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Supra#The Fast And The Furious#Fast Cars#Lamborghini#Used Cars#Fast Furious Toyota#Gte#Bomex#Movie Cars#Racing#Motorsport#Wheels#Steering Wheel#Trd Style Hood#Sale#Interiors#Aluminum#Movies#Barrett Jackson#Visual Upgrades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's First Supercharged Porsche 911 GT3 RS Sounds Insane

As Stuttgart's best engineers actively develop the next-generation 911 GT3 RS with what discovered to be an active aero wing, the 991-generation 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS remains a spectacular vehicle in its own right. The outgoing GT3 RS was one of only a handful of cars to lap the Nurburgring in under eight minutes. Power comes from a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine, screaming out 520 horsepower at 8,250 rpm.
Carsaftermarketnews.com

Alligator Sens.It RS TPMS Now Covers 5th-Gen Toyota Supra

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the recently re-launched fifth generation Toyota Supra and provides the full array of OE functionalities included in this new sports car. This car is one of a growing number of Toyota vehicles that can auto learn TPMS sensors. Unlike other vehicles that...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Toyota's 2021 Supra Comes Named Performance Vehicle Of Texas At This Year's Texas Auto Roundup

PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's dynamic 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium was honored with two awards at the Texas Auto Writers Association's (TAWA) 2021 Auto Roundup. Impressing with its 384 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, the 2021 Supra won the highest mark in the performance coupe category and was named the Performance Vehicle of Texas at the signature spring driving event.
Buying Carshypebeast.com

1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec R33s Can Now be Driven in the USA, and This One's for Sale

In the United States of America, there’s a classification coined “Show or Display,” or what’s more commonly called the “25-year rule.” Certain cars have permission from the U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to be driven under 2,500 miles per year under the exemption if they are deemed to be historically or technologically significant, and now privately imported models such as the 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R33) have fallen out of this category thanks to their age.
Carstecheblog.com

Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Paul Walker Fast & Furious Tribute Car Hits the Autobahn

Paul Walker, also known as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious series, uses his Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R to participate in the street race hosted by Tej Parker. You see his vehicle racing against friend Suki, along with opponents Slap Jack and Orange Julius. For those who’ve seen 2 Fast 2 Furious, you probably know that Slap Jack’s 1993 Toyota Supra puts up a good battle against the Skyline until he makes too wide a turn, allowing Brian to take the lead. Read more to see what a tribute car can do on Germany’s famous Autobahn.
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 Standard Range race Toyota GR Supra 2.0

Popular YouTube influencer Everyman Driver got his hands on a Toyota GR Supra to compare to his Tesla Model 3. We've seen the Supra race several Teslas in the past, but typically, the Toyota is tricked out. In addition, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is usually the one to watch for when it comes to drag races.
Video GamesArs Technica

What I learned about cars watching all 8 Fast & Furious movies in 4 days

This week, Universal Pictures announced that a different Fast and Furious movie will be in theaters once a week starting today, leading up to the franchise's newest sequel on June 25. The best part of the announcement? The showings are free. (The second-best part of the announcement is how often it refers to the F&F movies as a "saga.") As we previously learned, once a week for this series is arguably a saner way to devour so much vehicular mayhem than the four-day gauntlet we endured—and we've resurfaced that 2019 article below. If health or safety precautions make Universal's latest promotion inaccessible to you as of late, never fear: we're riding again, much like the Duke boys, with a look back at all the engine-gunning, Corona-drinking, window-smashing fun so that you don't feel left out.
CarsRoad & Track

The Porsche 911 GT1 Street Car Has an Extremely Useful Trunk

The Porsche 911 has always existed as a surprisingly practical sports car, with an ample front trunk and rear seats that sit two passengers in a pinch or provide more cargo space. Strictly speaking, the 911 GT1 is not exactly the same as a basic 911—it's a racing prototype, built from 1996 to 1998, and it won the '98 24 Hours of Le Mans. It shares more with the mid-engine 962 Group C car than any 911. But, the street-legal GT1, built to homologate the race car, is still quite practical. No, really!
Buying Carsmotoringresearch.com

Incredible collection of rare Porsches heads to auction

A collection of 23 rare modern Porsches has gone up for sale this week – and all are being offered without a reserve price. Marketed through online auction platform Collecting Cars, ‘The Leonard Collection’ has a particular focus on rare Porsche RS models. The cars have been assembled over the...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rare 255-MPH Corvette Is A Collector's Dream

The Chevrolet Corvette is the all-American sports car, and over the past six decades has transformed into a mid-engined exotic that is capable of taking on cars at triple its price. We've all seen the new C8 Stingray take on and finish off much more powerful cars. And we simply cannot wait for the new Corvette C8 Z06 to hit the streets sometime in July 2022 with a flat-plane V8 and serious power figures. Still, it would be irresponsible of us to ignore fast Corvettes of the past. Just take this 1988 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer that's on sale at Bring a Trailer. This wild machine is the 51st Callaway Twin Turbo Corvette for the model year and was specially selected to break production car speed records.