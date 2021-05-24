newsbreak-logo
College Station, TX

Just keep swimming: How Caldwell's Community Pool is looking to turn the tide

KAGS
KAGS
 3 days ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beginning in the 1950s, the Caldwell community pool has been the main source of entertainment for anyone trying to beat the Texas heat. Since the passing of Carol Hughes, a Caldwell Recreation Association (CRA) Member, in 2017, the pool seems to have met its end. Rust, faded blue paint and the remnants of a small touch-up back in 2017 are what guests will find at the summertime retreat.

