Just keep swimming: How Caldwell's Community Pool is looking to turn the tide

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beginning in the 1950s, the Caldwell community pool has been the main source of entertainment for anyone trying to beat the Texas heat. Since the passing of Carol Hughes, a Caldwell Recreation Association (CRA) Member, in 2017, the pool seems to have met its end. Rust, faded blue paint and the remnants of a small touch-up back in 2017 are what guests will find at the summertime retreat.