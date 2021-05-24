NHL announces blank COVID protocol-related absences list

The NHL has told the Canadian government that it needs an answer on the Stanley Cup playoffs' coronavirus-related border travel issue by June 1. "The conversations are ongoing. We've told them we really do need to know by the end of the first round, and that's around June 1. That's pretty much the date that we've talked to them about, saying we have to know one way or another," Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer, told ESPN on Friday.