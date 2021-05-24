newsbreak-logo
NHL

NHL announces blank COVID protocol-related absences list

By Zach Leach, Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited day has finally arrived. When the NHL released it’s COVID Protocol Related Absences list on Monday evening, it contained no names. It is the first time since the list originally debuted at the start of the regular season that the contents has been empty. Granted, the list now only includes the 14 active playoff teams as opposed to all 31 clubs, but it still marks a major achievement in the league’s battle against the Coronavirus.

