newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 prospects that could help Red Sox win AL East

By Scott Rogust
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox sit near the top of the AL East standings. Here are three prospects who can help the Red Sox win the division this season. The Boston Red Sox are having a solid start to the 2021 season with Alex Cora's return to the team. As of this writing, they are currently sit in second-place in the AL East standings (29-19), trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by half a game. The Red Sox have some stiff competition, as the Rays (30-19) just extended their winning streak to 11 games after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday. That, and the New York Yankees (28-19) are a half game behind the Red Sox following their series sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al East#The Boston Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#The Chicago White Sox#Era#Triple A Worcester#Team Usa#The Red Sox#Rbi#Double A#Al East#Games#The Division#Single A#Rhp Tanner Houck#Coach Dave Bush#1b Triston Casas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Dealing with sore flexor muscle

The Red Sox announced Sunday that Houck has been temporarily shut down with a sore flexor muscle, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Houck picked up the injury in his first outing for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, when he worked three innings in a loss to Buffalo. The Red Sox believe the injury is only a short-term concern for Houck, who would be the next man up for a spot in the big-league rotation if Boston loses one of its five starters.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Richards: Wins third straight decision

Richards (3-2) allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Athletics. The Red Sox's bats finally came out in the series, staking Richards to a 7-0 lead after three innings. He won his third straight decision and has been quietly dominant over the last four outings. The right-hander sports a 2.16 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 26:5 K:BB over the last four outings (25 innings). He's in line to start next Wednesday on the road in Florida against Toronto.
MLBSaratogian

Mastrodonato: Red Sox prospects Tanner Houck, Jarren Duran could be needed soon

It’s hard to believe Red Sox pitching staff doesn’t have room for Tanner Houck. Or that the struggling outfield couldn’t benefit from Jarren Duran. The Red Sox’ hot start has been delightfully surprising as the local nine has surpassed expectations early on. But after losing three of four to the last-place Texas Rangers, there were some flaws exposed.
MLBPosted by
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Red Sox Drop Season Opener to Bisons, 6-1

TRENTON, NJ. - The Worcester Red Sox opened its first season against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night in Trenton, NJ. The first Worcester batter in team history was center fielder Jarren Duran. Home plate umpire Junior Valentine called Duran out on strikes on a 2-2 pitch.
MLBtelegram.com

Plenty of interesting factoids on this WooSox roster

TRENTON, N.J. — Farm systems are like bank accounts, easier to deplete than replenish, and a look at the Worcester Red Sox roster by the numbers says that their partners in Boston are still in replenish mode. Of the 34 WooSox players, including taxi squad, on the roster for Tuesday...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Getting treatment

Houck (arm) is getting treatment for a sore flexor muscle, an injury the Red Sox feel is short term, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was forced out of his start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, but manager Alex Cora indicated the injury is not a major one. "The training staff and everybody that I've talked to, they feel very comfortable that this is just something short-term," the manager said. Houck, who is considered Boston's top depth starter, has been shut down for an undetermined length of time.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash Week 6: Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Stash in 2021

Every Saturday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 pitching prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important, as I am solely evaluating prospects for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The minor league season is officially upon us, and...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol.2 (May 3-9)

Another week is in the books, and the Boston Red Sox are still atop the American League East and possess the best record in baseball. During the week starting on May 3, the Sox finished with a record of 5-1. It’s been said that a sign of a good team is them beating up on inferior opposition. Against lesser opponents in the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles, positive results were expected this week. It was the perfect week for those whose stock was low to make an impression and end up on the rise list. Let’s see who took full advantage and who still hasn’t quite gotten it all together just yet.
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees Red Sox Rivalry

Posted in Analysis Brian Cashman New York Yankees Yankees Red Sox Rivalry. The Yankees, as they were pummeling the Red Sox, could not have known or cared Boston’s GM was about to be “eliminated” as well. There’s…. stevecontursi August 29, 2019 Leave a comment. Next Friday, the Yankees will invade...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Tanner Houck

The Red Sox are playing it safe with one of the most promising young players in their organization. Boston on Sunday announced Tanner Houck was being shut down due to a sore flexor muscle. Alex Cora in the announcement expressed the Red Sox are not “overly concerned” with Houck’s injury, and he echoed that sentiment Monday prior to Boston’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Could be back for road trip

Hernandez (hamstring) is participating in a rehab assignment over the weekend and could be activated for the team's road trip beginning Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez is set to serve as the designated hitter Saturday and then play in center field Sunday at Triple-A Worcester. If...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks out in win

Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-1 win over Oakland. Boston's bats slumbered over the previous three games, and Bogaerts was no exception, going 1-for-9 during the team's three-game losing skid. Making a rare start at DH, Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead early with a two-run homer in the first inning. Despite the recent downturn, the 28-year-old shortstop is enjoying the finest season of his career. He's slashing .348/.406/.603 with eight home runs and 23 RBI over 37 games.