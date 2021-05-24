newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Sea to Summit Alto TR1 Tent Review

By Philip Werner
sectionhiker.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sea to Summit Alto Tr1 is a one-person semi-freestanding double-wall tent that is lightweight and easy to pitch in tight spots. It has a single side door and vestibule that’s large enough to hold your pack without compromising access and is well ventilated to keep you cool and reduce internal condensation. One of the stand-out features of the tent is its interior volume in terms of headroom and spaciousness. The near-vertical walls and a five-sided inner tent make it possible to sit up fully, change your clothes, and store extra personal items inside that you want close to hand at night.

sectionhiker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tents#Wall Tent#Electronics#Open Doors#Interior Design#Backpacking Gear#Closed Doors#Poles#Tr1 Tent#Alto Tr1#Gear Storage#Tent Condensation#Door Access#Peak Height#Mesh#Vertical Walls#Ventilation#Warm Days#Dual Zippers#3 Season Design Type
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
Carssectionhiker.com

Lanshan 1 Pro Tent Review

The 3F UL Lanshan 1 Pro Tent is an ultralight single-wall trekking-pole tent with a side door and vestibule that can be rolled back in good weather for ventilation and views. The interior has a fully integrated bathtub floor, so you can pitch the tent in the pouring rain and still keep the interior dry. The tent is made with silicone impregnated nylon (silnylon) and must be seam-sealed manually before use in rainy weather. This is an easy process that only takes about 30 minutes to complete and a day or two to dry.
T3.com

Alpkit Ordos 2 tent review: a lightweight and well-priced backpacking tent

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Originally launched in 2015, Alpkit's Ordos 2 (RRP £169.99) has joined the ranks of the brand's popular backpacking tents, with scores of positive reviews online. This semi-geodesic design is a snug fit for two campers and packs down to be small and lightweight enough to work for hikers and wild campers. We popped it in a rucksack and headed for green spaces to test it out in fair weather and foul, and see if it's worthy of inclusion in our ranking of the best backpacking tents to buy now. Here's our Alpkit Ordos 2 tent review.
advnture.com

Sea to Summit Ultralight Hammock review: a compact and light sleeping system

This hammock is so compact it can be used as a primary super-light sleep-out option, or added to any sleeping set-up to provide more options. With the Sea to Summit Ultralight Hammock, clever design and high-tech materials have been used to create one of the best hammocks that, in its compression sack, weighs and bulks about the same as a pair of heavy socks.
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Four-Person Tents

As the warm months trickle in and campgrounds open to the public, many families are looking to spend some quality time with one another in nature and this is where a sustainable four-person tent like the Vango Joro Air 450 may come in handy. Launched as part of Vango's Earth...
CarsDetroit Free Press

10 gorgeous glamping tents to upgrade outdoor adventures

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. So, you want to go camping, but do you want to deal with cramped quarters, low-profile tent doors, and potentially leaky roofs? Not likely. Thankfully, there are so many tents on the market these days that you won’t have to worry about those concerns and make you feel more at home in the Great Outdoors. They’re called glamping tents, and they’re making time in the woods feel a little more luxurious.
Beauty & FashionWREG

Best affordable loungewear for hot weather

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it’s too hot to hang outdoors, you should kick back and relax indoors with some affordable loungewear. While all loungewear is made for comfort, only some pieces are suitable for warm-weather wear. Fortunately, there’s a wide variety of lightweight,...
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

King of Seas Review: A Rowboat In A Sea of Frigates

Team 17 missed the wave with this one. Team 17 and 3D Clouds take a more simplistic approach and fun art style to the high seas in King of Seas. Unfortunately, all the colour in the world doesn't prevent this nautical adventure from feeling repetitive and lacking in charm. The...
Video Gamestechgamingreport.com

Review of the experience “Deep Sea Trek: Below Zero” -Gamereactor-Subnautica: Below Zero

When I met “Deep Sea Trek”, I was standing on the wreckage of a crashed spaceship. The sea stretched out in all directions and the blue water sparkled in the sun like fine diamonds. Standing alone in a small escape pod, trying to survive. The method is not to build an escape raft as in other games, but to dive into the depths of the ocean and explore what is strolling under a calm surface. When the first job was released in 2018, what I saw was a colorful and fascinating game world with incredible sound design. That was still one of my favorite moments in the game, diving into the water and witnessing what developer Unknown Worlds created. Both the design and the soundtrack exceed expectations, and the survival game performs well for its purpose, too. The water, food, and new equipment gained through exploration keep the balance and fuel the experience.
HobbiesPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Pitch a Tent and Ride

Still not ready for a long flight and an extended stay in a hotel? Load up your bike, head into the woods, and pop a tent at one of these top pedal-ready camping destinations in the Blue Ridge. Last year bike sales broke records and camping found renewed popularity as...
Carsallaboutglamping.com

Glamping Tents

We’re not talking about your average camping tents here: the ones where you have to lay on a half-deflated air mattress to get dressed before crawling out and painfully straightening up your stiff body. These are glamping tents: the types of tents where you leisurely roll out of a cloud-like...
Economysgbonline.com

Sea To Summit Partners With New Sales Agencies In Canada

Sea to Summit, the adventure equipment brand headquartered in Western Australia, has partnered with two new sales agencies across Canada. Effective immediately Mystery Mountain Sales in Western Canada and Escala Sales and Marketing in Eastern Canada will represent Sea to Summit. Together with the Philippe-A. Bourdeau Agency in Quebec, Sea to Summit will continue the brand’s expansion within the Canadian market.
TrendHunter.com

Durable Tactical Campout Tents

Snow Peak, the technical brand beloved for its quality outdoor gear, recently debuted a new tent series. The Entry Line in Ivory offers something for every kind of outdoor enthusiast including solo-backpackers, car campers, and day-trippers. The intuitive, multi-functional products provide 3-season reliability for adventure-seekers with eye-catching colorways. The Entry...
AmazonMic

The best tent stakes for sand

Because most standard tent stakes are made for hard soil, if you're planning a beach camping trip, you’ll need specialty sand stakes to keep your tent secure. The best tent stakes for sand are 10 inches or longer, made from plastic or aluminum, and have screw- or U-shaped designs. There...
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Survey shows Palo Alto falls short on diversity

Despite Palo Alto's recent efforts to promote social justice, the percentage of residents who believe the city is doing a good job in welcoming people with diverse backgrounds is at its lowest point in nearly two decades, a newly released survey shows. The downward trend was among the findings in...
CarsAutoblog

Mini hops on the rooftop tent craze

Among the many changes ushered in by the pandemic year, has been an explosion in the popularity of camping. But even more so than camping trailers and RVs, rooftop automobile tents seem to be having their moment. Everyone, it seems, suddenly wants to sleep on the roof of their car. Most often, we see these tents perched atop some tricked-out overlanding rig or at the very least, a factory offroader like the Land Rover Defender or Ford Bronco. But how about a more earth-friendly option? Like, say, getting back to nature in a battery-powered Mini?