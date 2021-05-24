Sea to Summit Alto TR1 Tent Review
The Sea to Summit Alto Tr1 is a one-person semi-freestanding double-wall tent that is lightweight and easy to pitch in tight spots. It has a single side door and vestibule that’s large enough to hold your pack without compromising access and is well ventilated to keep you cool and reduce internal condensation. One of the stand-out features of the tent is its interior volume in terms of headroom and spaciousness. The near-vertical walls and a five-sided inner tent make it possible to sit up fully, change your clothes, and store extra personal items inside that you want close to hand at night.sectionhiker.com