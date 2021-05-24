Sea to Summit Alto TR1 Tent Review

When I met “Deep Sea Trek”, I was standing on the wreckage of a crashed spaceship. The sea stretched out in all directions and the blue water sparkled in the sun like fine diamonds. Standing alone in a small escape pod, trying to survive. The method is not to build an escape raft as in other games, but to dive into the depths of the ocean and explore what is strolling under a calm surface. When the first job was released in 2018, what I saw was a colorful and fascinating game world with incredible sound design. That was still one of my favorite moments in the game, diving into the water and witnessing what developer Unknown Worlds created. Both the design and the soundtrack exceed expectations, and the survival game performs well for its purpose, too. The water, food, and new equipment gained through exploration keep the balance and fuel the experience.