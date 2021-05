Apex Legends Season 9 -- "Legacy" -- recently launched, and it included some pretty beefy updates to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game, including a new permanent Arenas mode, the addition of the new Legend Valkyrie, and more. It also included what has since been confirmed to be a rather huge, albeit unintentional, nerf to Wattson. As of right now, Wattson's fences do not appear to be functioning properly and no longer stun or slow enemy combatants that wander through them. Developer Respawn Entertainment is aware of the problem, however, and is looking to fix the issue in a patch tentatively set for next week.