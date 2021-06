The Belgian ambassador to South Korea lost his post after a months-long drama that started when his wife slapped a clothing store clerk in Seoul. The embassy announced in a Facebook post that Ambassador Peter Lescouhier will “end his tenure” this summer after three years of service, because “the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way.” Xiang Xueqiu, Lescouhier’s wife, hit a worker who believed she had shoplifted the coat she was wearing and wanted to check the label.