West Palm Beach, FL

Casey Anthony: Tot mom gets in heated bar spat over ex-boyfriend with another woman, files police report

By Leigh Egan
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 3 days ago
Tot mom Casey Anthony has apparently filed a police report against a woman who threw a drink on her at a Florida pub on Sunday.

The incident happened at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach at around 8 p.m., according to a police report Anthony filed with the West Palm Beach Police Department. Anthony reportedly got into an argument with a woman identified as Thelma Moya, who dated the same man as she did at the same time, according to what she told police.

As the argument escalated, the woman spilled a drink on Anthony’s leg. Anthony decided she wanted the incident on record. News Channel 8 reports that the police report indicated that the “woman who called authorities said she had drinks thrown in her face.”

Police told Anthony how to file a restraining order against the woman, but she declined.

TMZ reports that Anthony’s PR rep declined to explain the history and background between the two women, “because there is none.” The rep told the outlet that Moya attacked Anthony under “false pretenses.”

Caylee and Casey Anthony/Handout

As CrimeOnline previously reported, Anthony was considered “one of the most hated women in America,” according to a 2011 Florida Department of Corrections statement. The nickname came after the masses blamed Anthony for the death of her toddler daughter, Caylee Anthony.

For months in 2008, Anthony lied to police, claiming she left her little girl with a nanny who turned out to be fictional. Caylee’s remains were eventually found on December 11, 2008, buried near the Orlando home of Anthony’s parents.

A jury acquitted Anthony of murder in 2011.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Feature Photo: Casey Anthony, 24, looks at her brother Lee Anthony as he gives testimony during the last day of hearings on a series of motions by the defense and the prosecution in the Casey Anthony murder trial, on Thursday, March 3, 2011, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Red Huber, Pool)]

