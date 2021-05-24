After the first weekend of playoff basketball, Luka Doncic and the NBA’s kids are more than all right

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road in this game to square off against Minnesota Timberwolves from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mavericks are looking forward to building on their winning streak after their last success against the Toronto Raptors This will be the last regular-season game for the Mavericks. Dallas won 42 games on the season and dropped 29 in return. The Mavericks are behind the Clippers, but they managed to punch their ticket to the playoffs. It has been a long journey for the Mavericks, but they fought hard against most of their opponents.