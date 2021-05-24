After the first weekend of playoff basketball, Luka Doncic and the NBA’s kids are more than all right
Whatever happened to growing pains? Whatever happened to the painful learning process of the NBA playoffs?. The opening weekend of the postseason reminded us just how young Luka Doncic is but not how inexperienced he is. Around the league, players from the same 2018 draft class as Doncic or maybe a year earlier or even later showcased their skills in their first playoff games at the pro level.www.dallasnews.com