Soccer

Sergio Ramos reportedly expected to accept renewal offer

By Kevin Parvizi
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, the Sergio Ramos contract saga at Real Madrid may soon be over, and we may get the satisfying conclusion that we all initially expected to happen months ago. Ramos and Real have been negotiating for what seems like months, as the center back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 season, making him a soon-to-be free agent. There have been rumors linking him to PSG, but, in reading the tea leaves, they are the only team somewhat linked to him. And even then, many Madridistas have wondered if PSG’s rumored interest was just a leverage tactic.

