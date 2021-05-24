newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Familiar faces feature in Monarchs 1-1 draw with Austin Bold FC

By David Cheever
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs speculated, the gradual easing of pandemic standards and operational restrictions in both MLS and USL has apparently allowed a corresponding increase in the temporary loans of players from MLS clubs to the USL clubs. Zac McMath, Jeizon Ramirez and Milan Iloski all joined fellow RSL member Bode Davis as starters in Friday’s match against Austin Bold FC. While, it still remains to be seen how long a period must pass before they can once again appear in a future MLS match, perhaps some hint will come as David Ochoa leaves to join the USMNT opening a space for a goalkeeper.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Moberg
Person
Malik Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Bold Fc#Usl Championship#Fouls#Red Card#Pandemic#Match Play#Defenders#Austin Bold Fc#Monarchs#Usl#Usmnt#Monarachs#Halfbacks Daniel Florez#Real Salt Lake#Faces#Rsl Academy Players#Mls Clubs#Starters#Feature#Match Overview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC faces tough challenge as LA Galaxy holds momentum ahead of soccer match

The Major League Soccer season is rarely forgiving, and that is especially true for Austin FC. The club heads to Los Angeles to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday for the fifth consecutive road match in its inaugural campaign. The Los Angles Times' Kevin Baxter joined us to explain why Chicharito is on fire and head coach Greg Vanney was the perfect man for the job.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Adjustment for Sebastian Berhalter made easy by familiar presence at Austin FC

Sebastian Berhalter was born into American soccer royalty. His father, Gregg, is currently the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team. Gregg spent 15 years playing internationally before signing a contract with Major League Soccer in 2009. He played for the LA Galaxy, winning an MLS Cup in 2009 and a Supporter’s Shield in 2010 as a defender.
MLSwcn247.com

Shaffelburg's goal pulls Toronto into 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal at the 74th minute and Toronto secured its first point on the road this season with a 1-1 tie against NYCFC. Shaffelburg scored off a through ball from Patrick Mullins at the 74th minute to help Toronto level the score. Jesus Medina put NYCFC out front when he punched it in the 53rd minute after Toronto keeper Alex Bono failed to wrap up Gudmundur Thórarinsson’s ball on a free kick.
MLSchicagofirefc.com

Chicago Fire FC Falls 1-0 to D.C. United at Audi Field

Washington, D.C. (May 13, 2021) - Chicago Fire FC (0-4-1, 1 point) fell 1-0 to D.C. United (2-3-0, 6 points) at Audi Field on Thursday night. Despite conceding a seventh minute goal to midfielder Edison Flores, the Fire outshot (15-10) and out-possessed (57.6% - 42.4%) D.C. throughout the match. Chicago native Brian Gutiérrez came close to leveling the score for the Fire on two occasions, forcing a difficult save in the 32nd minute (WATCH) before hitting the post five minutes later. Additionally, the Fire nearly provided some late-game dramatics when second-half substitute Fabian Herbers flicked a header that struck the crossbar in the 92nd minute.
MLSnycfc.com

Press Conference | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila spoke to reporters after his side's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, May 15. Ronny on the controversial decisions that denied NYCFC a second goal and saw TFC equalize…. I think we played a good game, defensively very...
Harrison, NJfrontrowsoccer.com

ONE IS ENOUGH: Gotham FC edges Dash in season opener, 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. – Midge Purce scored the lone goal to led NJ/NY Gotham FC to a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League season opener for both teams at Red Bull Arena Saturday night. Purce put in an Evelyne Viens feed past goalkeeper Jane Campbell...
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

New York City FC welcomed Toronto FC to Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they aimed to extend their unbeaten run to four games. TFC arrived at Yankee Stadium after a midweek victory against the Columbus Crew SC, and knew a victory would see them jump into the top six in the East. A poacher's effort from Jesus Medina in the 53rd minute was cancelled out by a Jacob Shaffelburg strike in the 74th minute.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: NYCFC 1, Toronto FC 1

Neither New York City FC nor Toronto FC could find a late game-winner on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, as the Eastern Conference sides settled for a 1-1 draw after overcoming a tepid start. The second half sparked to life, starting with Jesus Medina giving NYCFC a 1-0 lead in...
MLSwiartonecho.com

BUFFERY: Bono reclaims No. 1 spot in net for Toronto FC

Lost in the wilderness the past two seasons, Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono has found his way back into the spotlight. In 2017, Bono established himself as one of the top keepers in Major League Soccer — setting team records for clean sheets and wins, helping guide TFC to the domestic treble, and was the main man in goal for the Reds in 2018.
MLSfcdallas.com

FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field

Dallas returns home to face Real Salt Lake on May 22 at Toyota Stadium. Goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro made five saves on the night. FC Dallas will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday, May 22 at Toyota Stadium. St. Paul, MN (May 15, 2021) – FC Dallas (1-2-2, 5 points) is...
MLSchatsports.com

Behind the Scenes | NYCFC 1-1 Toronto FC

Go behind the scenes of New York City FC's 1-1 draw with Toronto FC. The fans showed out for the Boys in Blue in the Bronx, Sean Johnson answers one fan's request, and Jesus Medina continues his stellar start to the 2021 campaign.
Soccer24flix.com

Alex Morgan scores for Pride – Spirit 1-1 draw in opener

ORLANDO – The Orlando Pride Opened their 2021 season with a well contested 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit at Exploria Stadium. The highlight of the game was Alex Morgan scoring her first goal for the Pride since the 2018 Orlando Pride Season, 996 days. A pass from Phoebe McClernonMorgan managed to get into a nice situatiowhen Spirit defenders and loft the ball over the diving goal keeper for a goal. The Equalizer put a good spin on the day.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Prep girls soccer: Vanden battles Rodriguez to 1-1 draw

FAIRFIELD — Breanna Davis scored off an assist by Catelyn Rech and the Vanden High girls soccer team played Rodriguez to a 1-1 draw at George A. Gammon Field, Tuesday. Delaney Ramsell made seven saves for the Vikings (3-1-1). Vacaville 2, Wood 1: At Vacaville’s Zunino Stadium, Lauren Gammon and...
MLSwetaskiwintimes.com

It's a Shaff attack as Toronto FC fights back for a 1-1 draw in New York

It was the best of times for the kid from the Maritimes on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Toronto FC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, a 21-year-old native of Port Williams, N.S., scored in the 74th minute to give the Reds a 1-1 draw against host New York City FC — a valuable road point for a Toronto team that has struggled out of the gate in MLS play this season.
MLSFrankfort Times

Akindele, Gallese help Orlando City beat Toronto FC 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored in the 12th minute and Orlando City beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Saturday night. Orlando City (3-0-3), which extended its season-opening unbeaten streak to a franchise-best six games, has allowed just two goals and has four shutouts this season.
MLSsemoball.com

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday. Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: CF Montréal 1, FC Cincinnati 2

FC Cincinnati earned their first win of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday afternoon, beating CF Montréal 2-1 at DRV PINK Stadium via comeback-infused goals from Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla. Romell Quioto missed a golden chance to open the scoring just before halftime when the Honduran forward and Zachary...
MLSMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Nashville stays unbeaten, beats expansion Austin FC 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 35th minute and Nashville beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Sunday night in the first meeting between the teams. Joe Willis had his fourth straight shutout, with Nashville (2-0-4) not allowing a goal in 407 minutes. It is one of the three unbeaten MLS teams.