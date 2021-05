This article is part of our FanDuel PGA series. Course: Colonial Country Club (7,209 yards, par 70) Just four days removed from becoming the oldest major championship winner at Kiawah Island, Phil Mickelson will be teeing it up at Colonial looking to add to his historic career numbers. The 50-year-old is one of 10 two-time winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge, hoisting the trophy in 2000 and 2008. Only Ben Hogan has won this event more than twice in its 75-year history, as the long-time Fort Worth resident has his name up on the historic Wall of Champions at Colonial five times. Joining Mickelson in the field of 120 this week will be the current favorite son of Texas, Jordan Spieth, who will be looking to add to his strong record in the Lone Star State in 2021. The 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge Champion won the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio and finished top-10 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin and the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas. Other notable up and coming future stars from Texas that will be teeing it up in Colonial are Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, both of whom are coming off top-10's at the PGA Championship and will be looking to win their first PGA Tour events.