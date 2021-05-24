newsbreak-logo
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas says more than 13 thousand jobs gained in April

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released the unemployment numbers for April and the results, although slowed down a bit, are headed in the right direction.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Texas saw more that 13,000 jobs gained last month.

Although this is significantly lower than the more that 119,000 jobs found by Texans in March, positive growth is always a good sign.

Jobs in the goods-producing industry saw a slight decline, however jobs in leisure and hospitality saw growth.

It is predicted that more that 800,000 jobs will be added this year in the Lone Star State.

