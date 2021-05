The phrase “lavender’s blue, dilly, dilly” is taken from an English nursery rhyme written over 350 years ago. So, is lavender a flower, a color or just a word (a verb)?. It is, of course, all of those; but what in the world is a dilly? A dilly is an obsolete term, used in the 1700’s for a horse drawn carriage for hire, whereas dilly, dilly (are you ready for this?) is defined as an epizeusixis, meaning a word or phrase recited in quick succession and used for emphasis, for fun or to cause laughter. In other words, it doesn’t mean anything.