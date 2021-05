Those who were excited to see the Clueless reboot on Peacock are going to be disappointed with the latest news, as a new report from THR says that after nine months of work Peacock has decided to cease development on the project. No direct reason was revealed for the parting of ways, though the project was given the green light from Peacock in August, which was before Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner started their oversight of the streaming service. Sources say that they recently reviewed multiple scripts in development for Peacock and passed on several of them, including the Clueless reboot, but again, no reason was given as to why.