“Tale of Cinema,” Reviewed: A Crucial Hong Sang-soo Film Finally Reaches Theatres

By Richard Brod y
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoiding spoilers is always a challenge, but for movies with complex time structures it is a checkerboard dance. That’s the delicate but pleasant difficulty of writing about “Tale of Cinema,” the 2005 film by the South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, which opens Tuesday on Metrograph’s virtual cinema. (It has played at festivals and in special series—I wrote briefly about it in 2012, when it screened once at Japan Society—but it has never had a proper U.S. theatrical release.) As the title suggests, it’s a movie about filmmaking, and it features a film-within-a-film (ostensibly the work of one of the characters) that splits the action between the filmmakers’ lives and their onscreen productions. What’s more, its narrative structure includes no signposts—the film offers viewers an unmarked journey into undiscovered country and, then, only midway through, maps out the landscape, distinguishing authentic settings from Potemkin villages. These artistic deceptions and revelations are at the heart of the story, about a young filmmaker’s personal devotion and disillusionment—and, in the process, a loss of illusions regarding the cinema itself, as art and a way of life.

www.newyorker.com
