Washington State

Washington library to host adult summer reading

By Jim Johnson
southeastiowaunion.com
 3 days ago

The Washington Public Library will kick off its adult summer reading program with a meet and greet at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. Washington librarian Tammy Valentine remarked, “Let's have this year's adult summer reading be light, easy and yummy! We will be reading Joanne Fluke's Hannah Swensen Mystery series. Each person will choose the title they want to read or the dessert they want to make. We will have a meet and greet, then spend a couple of weeks reading. We will end with a lovely dessert picnic in Central Park, with each person making a dessert from a recipe in their book to share. Isn't this what summer is all about?! Friends, picnics and books!”

www.southeastiowaunion.com
