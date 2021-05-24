Gallery: Teahupoo's Bright Blue Weekend
A couple weeks back, we posted a Wave of the Day from Matahi Drollet, who's well on his way to becoming the current prince of Teahupoo. (Taken over from his older brother Manoa Drollet, who showed Matahi the ropes as a teenager.) It was the first swell of the season — and Drollet's wave was insane — but as an overall session, it was marred by less-than-ideal winds. This was not the case this past weekend. A fairly bombing swell, coupled with glassy conditions, ensured that local chargers got their fill of bright blue caverns. Matahi, unsurprisingly, was the standout.