Italian ‘Cocaine King’ Nabbed Years After Middle-of-the-Night Prison Break

Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito—who’s been on the lam for nearly two years after breaking out of a Uruguayan prison with three others in 2019—was finally arrested Monday in Brazil. Police said he was taken into custody in the city of João Pessoa with a second “outlaw” from Italy. In June 2019, Morabito, dubbed the “cocaine king of Milan,” made an infamous midnight escape from a Montevideo prison, where he was awaiting extradition to Italy. Before his prison bust, the longtime mobster, reportedly the leader of the powerful ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate, spent decades on the run from international drug-trafficking charges in Italy. He was finally tracked down in 2017 at a luxury hotel in Montevideo, where he’d been using a Brazilian passport under a fake name.