newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Italian ‘Cocaine King’ Nabbed Years After Middle-of-the-Night Prison Break

By Danika Fears
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Italian mob boss Rocco Morabito—who’s been on the lam for nearly two years after breaking out of a Uruguayan prison with three others in 2019—was finally arrested Monday in Brazil. Police said he was taken into custody in the city of João Pessoa with a second “outlaw” from Italy. In June 2019, Morabito, dubbed the “cocaine king of Milan,” made an infamous midnight escape from a Montevideo prison, where he was awaiting extradition to Italy. Before his prison bust, the longtime mobster, reportedly the leader of the powerful ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate, spent decades on the run from international drug-trafficking charges in Italy. He was finally tracked down in 2017 at a luxury hotel in Montevideo, where he’d been using a Brazilian passport under a fake name.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Break#Extradition#Italy#Cocaine#City Police#Syndicate#Italian#Uruguayan#Brazilian#Drug#Montevideo#Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Safetykfgo.com

Brazilian police arrest Italian drug lord after years on the run

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Federal Police on Monday arrested Rocco Morabito, a fugitive Italian drug lord with ties to the powerful ‘Ndrangheta criminal gang, underlining the growing importance of Brazil in the Europe-bound cocaine trade. Morabito was arrested in a hotel room in the northeastern coastal city of...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Italy cable car fall: Three people arrested over disaster that left 14 dead

Three people have been arrested over the cable car disaster in northern Italy which has left 14 dead. An investigation has found a clamp had been intentionally placed on the brake as a botched repair which prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped. A child was among the dead after the cable car plunged to the ground on a mountainside in the northern Piedmont region on Sunday. A five-year-old boy – an Israeli citizen living in Italy – is the only survivor and remains in hospital.The government launched the investigation into the tragedy on the Stresa-to-Mottarone service.Police...
Public SafetyBBC

Rocco Morabito: Italian fugitive arrested in Brazil

Brazilian police have arrested fugitive Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito in the north-eastern city of João Pessoa. Known as the "cocaine king of Milan", the suspected head of the 'Ndrangheta crime gang has been one of Italy's most wanted fugitives since 1994. Morabito was arrested in Uruguay in 2017, but...
EuropePosted by
UPI News

Lost Italian village emerges after 70 years underwater

After more than 70 years underwater, one of Italy's submerged cities has resurfaced. The lost Italian village of Curon, in northern Italy near the borders with Switzerland and Liechtenstein, recently emerged from under Lake Resia. A lone church tower rising from the middle of a lake was the only indication...
EuropePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

BERLIN — (AP) — A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps. Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when he disappeared under Switzerland’s famous Matterhorn...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Six dead after prison riot in western Guatemala

Six people were killed in a prison in western Guatemala after a riot broke out at the facility on Wednesday, authorities said in a statement. The victims were found decapitated on a patio in the overcrowded prison in the town of Cantel in the state of Quetzaltenango, the police statement said.
Public SafetyVoice of America

British Fugitive Arrested in Dubai on Drug-trafficking Charges

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - One of Britain's most wanted fugitives, a 35-year-old suspected of involvement in a plot to traffic huge quantities of cocaine, has been arrested in Dubai, authorities said Sunday. Michael Paul Moogan, from Liverpool, had been on the run for eight years since a raid on...
AccidentsNBC News

Cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14 in Italy

At least 14 people, including one child, were killed when a cable car plunged to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, officials in the country said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car dropped 60 feet, Marcella Severino, mayor of the town of Stresa, told Reuters, adding that the cabin rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by the trees.
Worldfox5ny.com

Body of missing man found inside dinosaur statue

BARCELONA, Spain - A father and son accidentally found the decomposing remains of a missing man inside of a paper-mâché dinosaur statue in Barcelona, Spain, the BBC reported. The father and son, who have not been identified, noticed a rank scent emanating from a stegosaurus statue while out in Santa...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Couple Arrested in Germany for Selling Newborn Babies on Black Market: Police

A 58-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife were arrested by German police for allegedly being part of an international baby-selling operation, CNN reported on Monday. The couple, who are both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested last week in Neunkirchen, near the French border. Authorities believe the pair, whose identities have not been made public, transported at least eight pregnant women from Bulgaria to Greece. After the babies were delivered and the mothers paid, police say the two gave the newborns to members of an organized crime ring for resale.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Businessman, 71, gets seven-year sentence after he 'punished' his ex-wife for leaving him by attacking her with a hammer and screwdriver outside her work

A successful businessman has been given a seven-year sentence after he 'punished' his ex-wife for leaving him by attacking her with a hammer and screwdriver. Alec Butt, 71, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday to seven years and nine months in prison, while he is set to serve the final third on licence.