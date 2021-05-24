newsbreak-logo
Five Carpinteria students awarded Memory Master title

Coastal View
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive students of Classical Conversations Carpinteria, a homeschooling program, have achieved the highest honor in the program: Memory Master. Students Summer Kearin, Selah Jensen, Beau Chadwick, Abby Gobbell and Ashton Nystrom have all “successfully demonstrated 100% mastery of the memory work” for the 2020-2021 school year, Hedy Nystrom, director of foundations and essential programs at Classical Conversations Carpinteria, said.

