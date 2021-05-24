Five Carpinteria students awarded Memory Master title

The California Department of Education and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) are partnering to offer K–12 California schools antigen testing for students and staff at school sites. The Abbott BinaxNOW is a rapid antigen test designed to detect the Covid-19 virus, with results available in 15-30 minutes. The sample will be collected by students by inserting a soft swab half an inch inside the nose and slowly rotating the swab for 15 seconds before repeating on the second nostril. Most people describe a ticklish sensation or feeling the need to sneeze. The results of this test can help keep the school community healthy, along with mask wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing.