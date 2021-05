If the 80 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden were hoping to purge the Trump name from our government, the sigh of relief we all heaved on January 20 may have been premature.The names and faces of the Trump children have all been etched into our memories since 2017, when President Trump put his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, in charge of his business, and after he gave his eldest daughter, Ivanka, a White House appointment. Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election was soon followed by every major social media app deplatforming him following the January 6 Capitol...