Beverly Hills, CA

New rock memorabilia auction offering Alex Van Halen drum kit, Eddie Van Halen guitars & more collectibles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drum kit belonging to Van Halen‘s Alex Van Halen and several guitars owned by his late brother and band mate Eddie Van Halen are among the many items that will be up for bid at a memorabilia auction scheduled for June 11-13 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California, and online.

MusicFrankfort Times

Q&A: Nancy Wilson on Eddie Van Halen and her 1st solo album

NEW YORK (AP) — When Nancy Wilson befriended Eddie Van Halen, she learned the famed musician never played acoustic guitar. So she gifted him one. Wilson said Van Halen called her the next morning to say he stayed up all night and penned a song with it.
Rock Musicwesb.com

EDDIE VAN HALEN’s Stage-Played And Signed Charvel EVH Art Series Guitar Goes Up For Auction

A Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar which was played on stage and signed by iconic VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen has gone up for auction at Iconic Auctions. Eddie played the guitar during a VAN HALEN concert at Tacoma Dome, Washington on May 5, 2012 as part of the band’s “A Different Kind Of Truth” tour. In addition to playing the guitar, Van Halen certified the guitar’s usage with a bold silver pen marker signature and inscription on the body that reads: “Tacoma WA 5-5-2012, Eddie Van Halen, VH 2012.”
MusicantiMUSIC

Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Alex Van Halen marked his birthday on Saturday (May 8th) by sharing a tribute to his late brother and bandmate, the guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. The drummer passed on the following via Van Halen Newsdesk's social media, "First birthday without you, Ed. The view from my drum set will never be the same. VH forever!"
Video Gamesvhnd.com

Arena Releases Official Video For ‘Dreams’ Cover In Memory Of Eddie Van Halen

Arena has just released an official video for its cover of Van Halen’s “Dreams” in memory of Eddie Van Halen. The video (above) takes place in 1993 in an arcade and stars a kid rockin’ his Van Halen T-Shirt while dancing to the sound of Arena’s synthwave cover of “Dreams”. Also included is classic video footage of Van Halen displayed on video game screens along with Eddie from Van Halen’s 1986 “Live Without A Net” concert film before concluding with an Eddie Van Halen “In Memory Of” caption.
Musicmetalcastle.net

Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar Speaks Stunning On Eddie Van Halen’s Ego

The former singer of the Van Halen who appeared with them from 1985 to 1996, Sammy Hagar, has shared his honest opinion on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and revealed impressive words on his ego. The conversation was opened when the interviewer asked Sammy Hagar that if he remembers his...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Drops New Mammoth WVH Track 'Mammoth'

Ahead of the arrival of Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut LP as Mammoth WVH, the band has dropped the latest preview from the album, “Mammoth.”. According to Van Halen, the new single “most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album,” with the track powered by driving guitars and Wolfgang’s inspirational lyrics.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

In Defense of Van Halen’s ‘Van Hagar’ Era

It’s one of the ongoing debates of rock: David Lee Roth or Sammy Hagar? The issue has divided fans of the mighty Van Halen for decades. It’s no surprise that a large portion of fans side with the band’s original incarnation featuring David Lee Roth which took the rock world by storm in 1978. The Hagar years have often garnered antipathy which, to this writer, seems unwarranted.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

11 Things You Might Not Know About Van Halen's 'OU812'

On May 24th, 1988, Van Halen released OU812, their eighth studio album and their second with Sammy Hagar. The album came together soon after the tour for 5150 ended. Eddie Van Halen had some riffs and Sammy had notebooks filled with lyrics so it didn't take long for them to get back in the studio.