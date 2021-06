An intergovernmental support agreement with the Department of the Army for building demolition has been approved by the Geary USD 475 Board of Education. It would enable Public Works, Fort Riley to demolish the former Jefferson Elementary and Fort Riley Elementary buildings. This agreement supports Fort Riley by lowering the demolition rate, and Geary County Schools USD 475 by providing free use of the Fort Riley construction debris landfill with an estimated lower cost for the demolition of Jefferson Elementary.