Robert Charles Shepley was born June 9, 1936, to Charles and Florence (Hamilton) Shepley in Colfax. He went to be with Jesus surrounded by his family May 20, 2021, at the age of 84. He attended Colfax schools. It was there he met the love of his life, Deloris Zachary. They were united into marriage June 2, 1956, at the Immaculate Conception Church of Colfax, where he would remain a member throughout his life, also as a member of the Knights of Columbus. To this marriage, they were blessed with four children.