newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper County, IA

Robert Charles Shepley

Newton Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Charles Shepley was born June 9, 1936, to Charles and Florence (Hamilton) Shepley in Colfax. He went to be with Jesus surrounded by his family May 20, 2021, at the age of 84. He attended Colfax schools. It was there he met the love of his life, Deloris Zachary. They were united into marriage June 2, 1956, at the Immaculate Conception Church of Colfax, where he would remain a member throughout his life, also as a member of the Knights of Columbus. To this marriage, they were blessed with four children.

www.newtondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
County
Jasper County, IA
City
Lewis, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Jesus
Person
James
Person
Galen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#A Family Business#Jim Lewis#Florence#The Knights Of Columbus#The Maytag Company#Dutch#Colfax Ornamental Iron#Braedyn Bowman Jared#A 1 Tree Service#R J Tree Service#Delta#Colfax Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate Republicans offer nearly $1T infrastructure counterproposal

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Thursday signaled they would be willing to support $1 trillion in infrastructure spending, the latest counteroffer to President Joe Biden sweeping proposal to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and transit systems. The new GOP plan would includes $257 billion in new spending — more than...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Microsoft says group behind SolarWinds hack now targeting government agencies, NGOs

The group behind the SolarWinds (SWI.N) cyber attack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Thursday. "This week we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations", Microsoft said...