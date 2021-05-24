newsbreak-logo
Sun coach fined, suspended after comment about Liz Cambage's weight

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller was fined and suspended by the league on Monday for a comment he made about Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces and her weight. The WNBA assessed Miller a $10,000 penalty and suspended the coach one game for the comment made during the Sun's 72-65 win over the host Aces.

www.lasvegasherald.com
Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne and Chiney Ogwumike among WNBA stars to return in 2021 season

The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on May 15, 2021, with all 12 teams returning to their home arenas after spending last season in the "Wubble" in Bradenton, Florida. "As we tip-off this historic season with teams returning to play in their home markets, we celebrate the impact the WNBA has made on generations of young and diverse athletes and on sports and society since 1997," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.
Australian basketballer Liz Cambage says she will line up for Opal at Tokyo Olympics

Opals centre Liz Cambage has said she will compete at the Tokyo Olympics, despite her anger about a lack of diversity in promotional content involving the Australian team. There’d been speculation the 29-year-old could boycott the Olympics after highlighting two photos – one from the Australian Olympic team and another from underwear brand Jockey – that she described as being “whitewashed”.
Hartford Courant

Return of Connecticut Sun veterans DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones already proving to be impactful

DeWanna Bonner returned to Connecticut Sun practice on Friday after being overseas, Brionna Jones came back on Wednesday. Their impact has already shown its value, head coach Curt Miller said. “It’s a totally different look now in camp when there’s more veterans,” Miller said. “[Bonner] led throughout, she huddled the team multiple times, everything slows down. You see the professionalism in ...
SPORTbible

Liz Cambage Says Andrew Bogut Is 'Obsessed' With Her

The war-of-words between Liz Cambage and Andrew Bogut has taken a new - rather unusual - turn. This bizarre feud between two of Australian basketball's greatest is becoming hard to keep up with, but Cambage has perhaps put the final in the argument's coffin with a savage response to Bogut's latest dig.
Sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones reunite in Connecticut Sun training camp

The last time sisters Brionna and Stephanie Jones played together on the same team was during Brionna’s senior season and Stephanie’s freshman year at Maryland during the 2016-2017 season. Maryland reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and weeks later Brionna was selected No. 8 overall in the 2017...
The Day

Sun's 'engagement level' couldn't be higher

Finally, after a 508-day hiatus, rebirth and renewal came Sunday night to Mohegan Sun Arena. The daughters of Sun got to play before the home folks, even if but 2,300 of them were allowed in. The Sun even wore new uniforms with a hue of royal blue, trumpeting the word "Keesusk," which means "sun" in the Mohegan tribe's native language.
AFP

Australia basketball star drops Olympic race row boycott threat

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage on Tuesday withdrew a threat to boycott the Tokyo Olympics over "whitewashed" team photoshoots, but vowed to remain outspoken on social justice issues. The 29-year-old, a two-time Olympian who is preparing for the new WNBA season with the Las Vegas Aces, last week took issue with two promotional pictures showing predominantly white Australian Olympic athletes. The first photoshoot organised by the team's apparel sponsor, Jockey, included no people of colour, while Indigenous rugby player Maurice Longbottom was the only non-white face in the group pictures in the second. "HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME #whitewashedaustralia," Cambage posted on Instagram, concluding "until I see you doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out".
Ranking the top 25 WNBA players for 2021

A year ago, it wasn't certain the WNBA would have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the league completed it with a bubble scenario in Bradenton, Florida. Despite some high-profile opt-outs, the basketball was top-notch. The Seattle Storm, led by Breanna Stewart, won their fourth WNBA title, while the Las Vegas Aces reached the WNBA Finals for the first time and star A'ja Wilson was named the season's MVP.
Hartford Courant

Where are all the players? WNBA teams hindered with stars arriving late to training camp, season openers due to overseas commitments

At long last the Connecticut Sun’s franchise player, Jonquel Jones, stepped foot on the practice court Wednesday, joining her WNBA team for the first time since October 2019. Jones, who opted out of the 2020 WNBA season due to COVID-19 concerns, is fresh off a pair of EuroLeague and Russian league titles. Following a short mental recharge and six days of COVID-19 protocols, Jones was thrown ...
The Day

Jonquel Jones, Sun have adjustments to make in 2021

It was well over a year ago that Connecticut Sun post Jonquel Jones began the recruiting process to get then-free agent DeWanna Bonner to come to the Mohegan Sun. “(I was) constantly texting, constantly talking about the team and how good we could be together,” Jones said Thursday. “Just that she’s the missing piece for us to take it over the edge and win the (WNBA) championship. Just buttering the bread. I buttered the bread correctly.”
Jeff Jacobs: Sun coach Curt Miller apologized for being wrong; now it's Liz Cambage's turn

Before he was suspended for a game and fined $10,000, Curt Miller did the right thing Monday. He apologized. “I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight,” the Connecticut Sun coach said. “I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”